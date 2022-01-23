Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Roku were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roku by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU opened at $152.13 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.00.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

