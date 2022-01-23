Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.46.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX opened at $68.93 on Wednesday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.35.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 601,817 shares of company stock valued at $63,158,420.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.