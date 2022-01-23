Robert W. Baird Boosts Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target to $280.00

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.14.

CSL opened at $227.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

