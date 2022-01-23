RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE RLJ traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,343. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

