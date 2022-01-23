Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head-To-Head Survey

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rivian and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian 0 4 12 0 2.75 XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00

Rivian currently has a consensus target price of 134.64, suggesting a potential upside of 108.72%. XPeng has a consensus target price of $58.86, suggesting a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Rivian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian is more favorable than XPeng.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rivian and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian N/A N/A -$1.02 billion N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 37.50 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -50.37

XPeng has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian N/A N/A N/A XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75%

Summary

Rivian beats XPeng on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

