Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) versus XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Head-To-Head Survey

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rivian and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Rivian
|0
|4
|12
|0
|2.75
|XPeng
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Rivian and XPeng’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Rivian
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.02 billion
|N/A
|N/A
|XPeng
|$895.68 million
|37.50
|-$418.70 million
|($0.83)
|-50.37
XPeng has higher revenue and earnings than Rivian.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
30.5% of Rivian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Rivian and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Rivian
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|XPeng
|-28.56%
|-12.10%
|-8.75%
Summary
Rivian beats XPeng on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
