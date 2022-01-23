Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lifted by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after acquiring an additional 271,304 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $95.97.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

