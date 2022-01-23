Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $66.73 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $66,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.8% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 62,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

