RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of RH worth $41,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,173,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

NYSE RH opened at $391.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a twelve month low of $391.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $544.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $631.13.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.