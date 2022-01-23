Reviewing Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) and SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Insignia Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SurgePays and Insignia Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurgePays and Insignia Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.68 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Insignia Systems $17.67 million 1.76 -$4.61 million ($1.91) -9.21

Insignia Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

Insignia Systems beats SurgePays on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

