Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $68.29 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,508 shares of company stock valued at $612,598. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.