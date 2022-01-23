Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $226.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

