Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 4.6% Higher

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54. 3,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 245,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Several analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $973.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 26.71, a quick ratio of 26.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $127,984.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,673 shares of company stock valued at $2,218,215 in the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $4,487,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

