Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 198,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.30.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $381,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.