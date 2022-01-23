Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 640 ($8.73) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 510 ($6.96).

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.87) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.55) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.60) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 647.22 ($8.83).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 526 ($7.18) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 580.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 572.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.78 billion and a PE ratio of 38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($6.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 662 ($9.03).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

