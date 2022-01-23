Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.51

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.51 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after buying an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after buying an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.