Renasant (RNST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04. Renasant has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Renasant by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

