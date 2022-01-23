Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €284.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2022

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €264.00 ($300.00) to €284.00 ($322.73) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.81.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

