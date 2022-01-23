Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Price Target Raised to €284.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €264.00 ($300.00) to €284.00 ($322.73) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.81.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

