Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) to post $1.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.20 billion. Regal Rexnord reported sales of $780.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $892.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.51 million. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

RRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of RRX traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.82. The company had a trading volume of 744,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,635. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $122.47 and a 12-month high of $176.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

