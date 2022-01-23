Raymond James Upgrades Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) to Strong-Buy

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $73.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

WBS stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 443.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

