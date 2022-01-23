Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $32.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target decreased by Raymond James to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.16.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.