Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

TSE:SKE opened at C$15.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.65. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.28). On average, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.