Raymond James Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $127.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.
WTFC stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03.
In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wintrust Financial Company Profile
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.