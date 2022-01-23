Raymond James Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $127.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.56.

WTFC stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.67. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 20.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 307,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,826,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

