Raymond James Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.32.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$17.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.05. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.6400003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

