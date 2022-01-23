Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FTC Solar were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCI. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,938,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

FTC Solar stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The business had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

