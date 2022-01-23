Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,255 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,030,910 shares of company stock worth $249,050,122. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.14. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

