Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,552,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $368,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,340 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,465,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $347,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 288,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $1,106,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $205.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.78. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $205.04 and a one year high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

