Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Position in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of PolyPid worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPD. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Shares of PolyPid stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. PolyPid Ltd. has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.43.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPD. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD).

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.