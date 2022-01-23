Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 156.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 160,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 64,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 107,878 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 51.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $428.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.26. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $49.91 million for the quarter.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

