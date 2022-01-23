Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 4,164 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $86.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Clean Energy Fuels’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

