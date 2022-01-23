Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 2,854 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 274.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 259,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 190,433 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 97.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.72. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.27 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

