Raymond James Boosts United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $42.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 36.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

