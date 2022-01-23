Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 111.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYFM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,543,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of HYFM opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.