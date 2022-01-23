Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,324 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JOYY were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in JOYY by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in JOYY by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in JOYY by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after acquiring an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in JOYY by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after acquiring an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in JOYY by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of YY opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JOYY Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

