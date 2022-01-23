Raymond James & Associates Has $720,000 Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Herc were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 279.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $15,323,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Herc by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after acquiring an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRI opened at $156.11 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.19 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

