Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

CVY opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

