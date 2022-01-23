Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 26th (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:RANI) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 26th. Rani Therapeutics had issued 6,666,667 shares in its public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $73,333,337 based on an initial share price of $11.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

NASDAQ RANI opened at $18.88 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.96.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $891,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $517,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

