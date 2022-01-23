Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,118 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $603.86 million, a PE ratio of 114.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGRX. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

