Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $82,578,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 594.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,039,000 after acquiring an additional 164,944 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.84.

BURL stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.18 and a 200-day moving average of $293.83. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.13 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

