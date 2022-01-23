Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Sally Beauty worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 355.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,174 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,908,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 52,771 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

