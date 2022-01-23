Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.33 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $3.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.89. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.65. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.