Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Boosted by Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.62 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.32. The company has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

