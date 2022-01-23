Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Boosted by Analyst

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $67.97.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,441,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,051,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,042,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

