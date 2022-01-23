Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.05.

Shares of PNC opened at $200.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.49. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,531. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

