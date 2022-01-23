Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

