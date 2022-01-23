Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). Purple Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 471.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 439,134 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,064,440.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 in the last ninety days. 24.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Purple Innovation by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Purple Innovation by 7.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 28.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRPL opened at $8.59 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $574.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.17, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

