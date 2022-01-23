PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,328. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after buying an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,682,000 after buying an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

