Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 870 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 29.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

