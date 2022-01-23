Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 810 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Green Dot worth $5,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 43.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $33.01 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

