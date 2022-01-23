Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 1,380 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after purchasing an additional 142,647 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $314.25 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.85.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total transaction of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

