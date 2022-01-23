Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of VRSK opened at $196.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 65,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $14,584,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock worth $78,213,994. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

